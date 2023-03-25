Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Achieves $575.02 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Zcash has a market cap of $575.02 million and approximately $22.83 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.22 or 0.00128803 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00056305 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00036593 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

