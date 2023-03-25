Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT Lowered to $21.00 at B. Riley

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Zumiez Price Performance

ZUMZ stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $343.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $280.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,464,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 513,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 490,772 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 134.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $3,757,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

