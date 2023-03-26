136,415 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 136,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

