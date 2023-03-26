2,033,039 Shares in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Purchased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,033,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,934,000. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 39.86% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.