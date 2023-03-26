21,430 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,581 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,863,910,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $159.78 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.