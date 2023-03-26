29,759 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000. Packaging Co. of America accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $693,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

