38,037 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $241.05 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.78.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.