3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.62.

NYSE MMM opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

