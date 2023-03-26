4,000 Shares in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Acquired by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Gentherm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.51 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

