425,819 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 425,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,210,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 478,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

