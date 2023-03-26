4,845 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $101.21 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $122.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.