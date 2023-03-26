518,000 Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEW) Bought by Gritstone Asset Management LLC

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 518,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.
Cartesian Growth Co. II Trading Up 6.6 %
RENEW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. 17,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
