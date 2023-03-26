71,698 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $183.65. 9,253,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,961,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

