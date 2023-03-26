89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ETNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.
89bio Price Performance
89bio stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $849.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.73. 89bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of 89bio
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in 89bio by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 442,721 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in 89bio by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
See Also
