89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

89bio Price Performance

89bio stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $849.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.73. 89bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of 89bio

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $74,396.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in 89bio by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 442,721 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in 89bio by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

