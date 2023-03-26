94,350 Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Purchased by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.09% of Highwoods Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4,350.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Highwoods Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Further Reading

