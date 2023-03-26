995,147 Shares in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW) Bought by Gritstone Asset Management LLC

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 995,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,988,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 888,850 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 187,499 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Get Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition alerts:

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTFW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,915. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.