AAR (NYSE:AIR) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.67.

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE AIR opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.58. AAR has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

Insider Activity

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.41 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.53%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,798 shares of company stock worth $6,824,213. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in AAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in AAR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in AAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Further Reading

