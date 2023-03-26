Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

