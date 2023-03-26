Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $248,000 in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,811,000 after purchasing an additional 150,811 shares during the period. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 122,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,566,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AVRE stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $250.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.