Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 13,649 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

