Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Shares of LLY opened at $336.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

