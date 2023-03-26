Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up approximately 0.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $114.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.62.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.24.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

