Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,669 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EFA opened at $68.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.