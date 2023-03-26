Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 212 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity

MetLife Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $54.35 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.