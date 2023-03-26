Abacus Planning Group Inc. Takes $383,000 Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,506,000 after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 875,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,201,000 after purchasing an additional 180,897 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 623,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,653,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 576,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 559,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 163,816 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM opened at $51.80 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

