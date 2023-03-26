Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Pendal Group Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 983,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137,118 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $262,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.56.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.19. The firm has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

