Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,426 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.19.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $374.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

