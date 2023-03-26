Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.