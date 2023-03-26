Adviser Investments LLC Buys 425 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,786 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $191.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,612.16, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

