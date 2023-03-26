Adviser Investments LLC Has $15.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,958 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

