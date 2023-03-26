Adviser Investments LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6,844.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $85,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

