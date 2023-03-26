Adviser Investments LLC Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $101.70 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

