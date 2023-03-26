Adviser Investments LLC Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $375.07 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.61.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

