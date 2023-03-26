Adviser Investments LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 15.6% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $626,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $241.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

