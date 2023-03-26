Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,731,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $123,322,669.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,872,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,763,028,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $162,097,882.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,731,113 shares in the company, valued at $35,890,345,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

