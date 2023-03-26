Adviser Investments LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJH opened at $239.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

