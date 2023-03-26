AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 4,483.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,461. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.26%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 124.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFCG shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on AFC Gamma from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

AFC Gamma Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

