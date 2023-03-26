AE Wealth Management LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 145.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BITF. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth $28,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bitfarms by 109,577.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth $35,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 2,380,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $200.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.11. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

