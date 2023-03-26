AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $77,000 in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,255,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,919 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,224,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 198,629 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,135,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 962,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,640 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BIGZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.24. 726,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,444. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.