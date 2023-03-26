AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 64.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 31.9% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,349. The company has a market capitalization of $705.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 270.10% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $189.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Profile

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.