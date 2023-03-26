AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $88,000 Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 299,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 52,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $151,008.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,120,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 52,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $151,008.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,120,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 16,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,386.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,138.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,226 shares of company stock worth $2,007,695. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

