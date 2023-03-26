aelf (ELF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.97 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001097 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $181.06 million and $6.97 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004740 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003203 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001533 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,361,282 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

