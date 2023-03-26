Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0027

Aion (AION) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $152,530.21 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 89.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00077430 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00153377 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00042095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000656 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

