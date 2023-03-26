Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Cut to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Airspan Networks Price Performance

Shares of Airspan Networks stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Airspan Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airspan Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIMO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Airspan Networks by 13.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Airspan Networks by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airspan Networks by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,033,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 238,515 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

