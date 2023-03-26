Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIRD shares. William Blair downgraded Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at $114,785.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,859.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $257,547.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,896 shares of company stock valued at $452,220. Company insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Allbirds Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 23.5% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allbirds by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

BIRD opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.