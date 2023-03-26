AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA) Shares Sold by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 1.06% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $995,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AZBA opened at $27.00 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.29.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (APRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. APRW was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

