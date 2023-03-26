AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA) Shares Sold by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2023

Compass Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBAGet Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 1.06% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $995,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AZBA opened at $27.00 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.29.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (APRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. APRW was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA)

