Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATEC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $134,171.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,435,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 671,644 shares of company stock worth $969,632,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,558,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 37.1% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 442,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 859.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 486,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 435,693 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

