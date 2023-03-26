Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stake Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 140.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.23 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.