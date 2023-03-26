Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.2 %

AMPE stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

