Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Comcast by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.92 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
