Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Comcast by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.92 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.